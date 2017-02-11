No relevance of govt if date for local poll not announced: RPP Chair Thapa

11 Feb, Kathmandu: Chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Kamal Thapa, has warned that the incumbent government would lose its relevance if it did not announce the date for local polls immediately.

At a programme organised by Reporters’ Club Nepal here on Saturday, Chairman Thapa said, “The government should implement the constitution, resolve the issues raised by Madhes-based parties and make public the election schedule immediately.”

He further said that the constitution would become complete failure if constitution was not implemented and election was not held. The RPP Chairman also urged the government to hold talks with Madhes-based parties and election date together.

Similarly, central committee member of the Nepali Congress, Dr Ram Sharan Mahat, said that the country is being pushed into crisis in lack of good governance.

He also blamed that the Prime Minister has been dillydallying to announce the date for local polls.

NC leader Mahat said, “It will not be possible to hold local bodies’ election after budget programme if it is not held within May 29.”

He also urged the CPN (UML) to give up its extremist view that the constitution could not be amended.

Leader Mahat added that every leader should rise above partisan and personal interest to give an outlet to the country. RSS