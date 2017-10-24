24 Oct, Bhojpur: Bhojpur has seen a nil representation of women in poll candidacy filed for upcoming the House of Representatives and State Assemblies elections.

Not a single woman candidate has been accommodated in the nomination filed by a total of various 12 political parties including the major the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Centre), said the office of chief election officer, Bhojpur.

From the alliance of the NC and Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum Nepal (SSFN), Umesh Jung Rayamajhi has been nominated for the House of Representatives polls.

Likewise, Ajambar Rai Kangmang has been recommended for the State Assemblies elections from Bhojpur constituency-1 from the SSFN quota, while Gobinda Bahadur Karki from Bhojpur constituency-2 from the NC.

Similarly, from the alliance of the UML and the Maoist Centre, Sudan Kirati has been nominated for the House of Representatives elections. Likewise, from the UML quota, Rajendra Kumar Rai has been named for the State Assemblies polls from Bhojpur constituency-1, while Sherdhan Rai from Bhojpur constituency-2 from the UML .