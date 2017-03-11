Now time for political clean-up campaign: PM Dahal

11 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal today said the political dirt must also be cleaned up in the wake of the momentum gained by the Bagmati Clean-up Campaign.

Addressing a mass gathering at Shankhamul on the occasion of the 200th week of the Bagmati Clean-up Campaign, PM Dahal noted that a human-ocean has come out to preserve our civilization and culture.

The motivation provided by the Bagmati Clean-up Campaign has stirred up a nationwide clean-up campaign, everyone is united in the front to preserve the civilization and culture through this medium of clean-up campaign, all of our support is necessary for implementing the declaration paper issued by the government and implementing the oath on cleaning up the waste, PM Dahal said.

The PM added that the clean – up campaign will be launched in all village councils and municipalities in near future. He further stressed that environmental clean-up campaign has lent strength to the resolve for political clean-up campaign.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Dr Somlal Subedi issued a 10-point clean – up declaration paper. He said the schools including other public places will also be routinely cleaned up every week.

Bagmati clean-up campaigner Dr Raju Adhikari called for a change in the heart, culture and trend for maintaining sanitation.

Famed singer Ani Choing Dolma spoke of the need for all the sectors’ participation in the campaign. The Campaign, which commenced on Jestha 5, 2070 BS, is now into its 200th week – which is being marked with a journey on foot from Sundarijal to Chobhar.

The occasion was participated by Century Man Satya Mohan Joshi, renowned comedian duo Madan Krishna Shrestha and Haribansha Acharya among top government officials, social workers, and journalists. RSS