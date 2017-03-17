NRA asks authorities to prevent further damages to heritages

17 March, Kathmandu: The National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) has decided to request the authorities concerned to make necessary arrangement for the prevention of further damages to earthquake-affected historical heritages and palaces till their reconstruction and rehabilitation.

A meeting of the executive committee held under the premiership of NRA Chied Executive Officer Dr Govinda Raj Pokharel on Friday took the decision to this effect.

The NRA decided to request the Central Project Implementation Unit under the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation to prevent the damages of archaeologically important heritages and ancient places from external elements such as wind and rain, shared NRA Joint Secretary Janardan Guragain.

However, the NRA has handed the responsibility of preserving the ancient palaces – where the government offices are stationed – to the Ministry of Urban Development, Guragain informed.

The meeting also decided to endorse the Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Complaint Management Work Procedure-2073 BS. RSS