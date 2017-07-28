28 July, Kathmandu: Naya Shakti Party Nepal (NSPN) dissolved its central executive committee and formed the first general convention committee under the convenorship of Dr Baburam Bhattarai.

At a press conference held here on Friday to make public the decisions of party central committee and federal council NSPN shared that the party will hold its general convention in the opportune time after the provincial and federal elections to be held by January, 2018.

Dr Bhattarai, also former Prime Minister, has been entrusted with the responsibility to determine the names of the members to be inducted in the 151-member general convention organizing committee..

The party meeting held today has also passed various 12 proposals relating to the national and international concerns. The newly formed party has also appealed to China and India for seeking resolution on the border dispute between the two in the northern area of Bhutan- Doklam and urged the neighbours to accord respect to each other’s sovereignty and seek peaceful resolution.

The meeting has also decided that the directly elected President and fully proportional parliament were essential in the country and unifications be made among the political forces subscribing to the similar ideologies of NSPN.

Civic awareness drive against the cases of corruption such as tax exemption of Ncell, decision of Tax Clearance Commission should be launched, the meeting decided.

Unity with Forum ended

On the occasion, Dr Bhattarai shared that the unification process with Upendra Yadav led Sanghiya Samajwadi Forum had come to an end for the time being due to the differences in both parties’ structure and ideologies.

He also clarified there was no possibility of unification with CPN-Maoist Centre in which Dr Bhattarai was holding a senior position until he walked out of the party.

Applauding the government’s decision to hold provincial and federal election on the same day, Dr Bhattarai reiterated that the unification dream between these two parties would in no way be possible. RSS