23 Sept, Pokhara: It is revealed that the number of people living with HIV has increased in Kaski district lately.

By the end of the fiscal year 2073/74 BS, the number of people with HIV has increased to 2,200. Now they are consuming ART medicine freely distributed by the government, shared Officer at Kaski District Public Health Office, Nani Babu Dhakal.

The number was 2,000 last year. According to the Community Support Group, an organization working in the areas of HIV, so far 41 people have lost their life to HIV here.

Number of people living with HIV is increasing in the district due to rampant use of syringe rather than illegal sex relation, shared the District Public Health Office. Drug abusers are more prone to HIV in the district, the Office informed. RSS