26 Oct, Kathmandu: The CPN UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre) have said the elections to the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies must be held on the slated dates of November 26 and December 7.

During a joint news conference organized by the two parties in the capital city Thursday, the leaders of the two parties said the Wednesday order of the Supreme Court on the ballot paper however has disappointed them. They urged all not to dampen people’s demand and expectation for election.

They further said the Supreme Court decision has drawn their attention. All should be aware of the efforts that weaken and obstruct the democratic system.

On the occasion, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli said any effort and pretext to postpone election was unacceptable. “As the constitution itself has fixed the election dates, no pretence and condition against election will be entertained,” he said, adding that the rumour that government was maneuvering to postpone election had drawn everyone’s attention.

He argued that there were two ballot papers and these were in line with the constitution. So, let’s stop entangling on minor issues, the Chairman urged.

Similarly, Chairman of Maoist Centre, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has said the Election Commission was urged to print the ballot paper as the EC has done. The ballot papers for the direct and proportional elections were separate.

The SC’s order, he said, has upset them to some extent but the election must be held on the slated date.

According to him, the EC had formed a taskforce including experts on resolving the dispute on ballot paper. Later the EC printed the ballot as per the recommendation of the taskforce, he argued.