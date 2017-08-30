30 August, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has urged the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal ( RJPN) to give up the politics of vandalism, negation and violence.

Talking to media persons upon his arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport from Thailand where he had been for medical treatment, he said, “The RJPN should demonstrate political behaviour and establish itself a pure political party.” “The party is never supposed to perform in such a way which is not acceptable for the society.”

He said he was wondering why the Election Commission was mute over the RJPN misconduct. The party spoiled the programme of another political party which was against the violation of election code of conduct, Chairman argued.

He took the time to claim his party as a responsible one which according to him never acted to a short temperament.

In his view, the government’s fresh decision to hold the elections to the provincial assembly and House of Representatives in two rounds not an appropriate decision.

Talking about his personal life, he said his health is good. Party acting chair Bamdev Gautam, deputy general secretary Bishnu Poudel, parliamentary party leader Subash Nembang reached the airport to receive the Oli couple. The UML chair with his spouse Radhika left for Bangkok last Friday. RSS