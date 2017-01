14 Jan, Kathmandu: The Metropolitan Police Circle, Balaju, arrested a person with 15 kilograms of gold last night.

Police seized the gold that was imported from Kerung point of Nepal-China border in a TATA Sumo vehicle (Na 1 Ja 4964). Police further said that driver of the vehicle Rabindra Bhjuel, 30, of Suryabinayak, Bhaktapur, was also held.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santosh Tamang informed RSS that further investigations into the case are on.