30 August, Melamchi: A man has been arrested by police this morning on the charge of helping a Chinese citizen acquire Nepali citizenship certificate.

Wangdorje Lama,45, of Melamchi municipality-11 has been hiding since being found guilty by the district court of committing the crime. He had been sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison, along with a fine of Rs. 50,000. He was on the run since the past four years.

Lama was arrested from his house, according to police inspector Nawaraj Dhungana. He will be presented before the District Court Chautara later today. RSS