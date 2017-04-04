One dies, four ill after consuming wild mushroom

4 April, Lamjung (Besisahar): A girl died after consuming wild mushroom curry in Lamjung on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sangita Thapa, 11, of Madhya Nepal Municipality-5 in the district.

Five family members including Sangita fell sick after consuming the curry made of mushroom brought from the jungle on Monday evening. The neighbours had taken the Thapa family to Gandaki Hospital, Pokhara for treatment, where Sangita breathed her last.

Other four family members have returned home after treatment, said police. RSS