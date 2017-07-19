19 July, Besisahar (Lamjung): A person went missing after a truck plunged into the Marsyangdi river today.

The missing is Rajan, the helper of the truck. The incident took place when the goods-laden truck (Ba 2 Kha 9606) heading towards Manang from Besisahar of Lamjung plunged into the river at Marsyangdi rural municipality-2.

Locals rescued the truck driver Anil Shrestha and a passenger Subas Adhikari, an employee at the District Public Health Office, Manang, from the river. Both of them have received injuries and they are being brought to Besisahar for treatment, said Police Head Constable Bhumiraj Ghimire.

The truck, carrying electronic appliances including refrigerators and inverters, was broken into two pieces in the incident. RSS