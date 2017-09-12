12 Sept, Dhulikhel: A person was killed and at least 11 injured when a Bolero jeep veered out of control and plunged some 45 metres below near the Khopasi Hydro Power Project’s Powerhouse at Panauti municipality – 11.

The ill-fated jep (Ba 9 Cha 7277) was en route to Panauti from Balthali along a perilous trail route when the accident occurred on Monday evening.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mahendra Marasini of District Police Office, Kavre, said the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

“One of the injured died in course of treatment, that person’s identity is yet to be disclosed,” he said.

The injured passengers have been identified as Surendra Dangal from Taukhal – 3, Lalitpur; Dil Bahadur Chaulagain of Banepa municipality – 11; Anjana Lamichane of Dhulikhel municipality – 11; Sitamaya Tamang, of Nuwakot and living at Banepa municipality – 11; Sulochana Shrestha of Bhagawatisthan and living at Pul Bazaar in Banepa; Roshan Shrestha from the same locality; Sabina Magar of Banepa municipality – 6; Sanumaya Lama of Namobuddha; Rojani Lama of Rautahat and living at Banepa’s Tindhara and her one – year – old daughter Ayusha Lama, and Dhruba Khatri of Banepa municipality – 10.

They are undergoing treatment at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa, police said. Among the injured, Surendra Dangal and Sitamaya Tamang, were referred to Trauma Centre in Kathmandu for further treatment. RSS