15 Oct, Damak: A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bishnu Subedi,50, of Damak-9. The accident took place as Subedi was crossing the road at the Shantimarga road section, according to Area Police Office, Damak.

Seriously injured Subedi died on the way to the hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dipak Giri said. The motorcycle (Ko7Pa) rider has been taken into custody for necessary action.