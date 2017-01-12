One killed in tractor accident

12 Jan, Jajarkot: A person was killed when a tractor that he was travelling in overturned at Chuika, Dhime VDC-1 of Jajarkot district today.

The tractor (registration plate number Bhe 1 Ta 5707) was carrying fortified food and heading towards Gharanga of Dhime from the district headquarters.

The deceased is identified as 24-year-old Hari Bahadur Pun of Bheri Malika-2. He died on the spot while the tractor driver Lal Bahadur Chadara of Surkhet sustained injuries, police said. Chadara has been taken to the district headquarters for treatment.