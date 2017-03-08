One million rupees in compensation to the family bereaved in Saptari incident

8 March, Kathmandu: The Government has decided to provide a compensation of Rs. One million to the next of kin of those who died in the clash that took place between Madhesi morcha cadres and police in Saptari on Monday.

The meeting today of the Council of Ministers took the decision. Four people including Sanjan Mehta, Pitamber Lal Mandal, Ananda Shah and Birendra Mahato were killed in the clash that took place as Morcha cadres tried to foil a mass meeting organised by the CPN-UML at the Gajendra Narayan Singh industrial area of Saptari.

The cabinet also decided to form a three-member probe commission led by either former Supreme Court Justice or a retired special class official of judicial service to carry out an inquiry into the incident, according to Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Hitraj Pandey. The members would be decided by the Home Minister in consultation with the Prime Minister while the committee would be asked to present its report along with recommendation within 15 days of beginning its job.

The government also decided to bear all the cost of treatment of those injured in the Saptari incident. “The government of Nepal fully recognizes the right guaranteed by the constitution to freedom of thought and expression, and to hold peaceful gatherings”, Minister Pandey said while adding that the government appeals to all political parties, citizens, social organisations and the general public to avoid a state of disorder in the society by violating others rights while exercising his/her own rights.

The cabinet today also decided to release a minimum of Rs. 10 million each to the 744 local units (village unit and municipalities) to help them meet the cost of primary functioning by setting up an office. RSS