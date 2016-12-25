Online application service for driving license begins

25 Dec, Lalitpur: With the government launching an online service to register the application for driving license of a two-wheeler and a scooter, the service seekers are now to be free from the compulsion of visiting the respective transport management office and waiting in a queue to submit the applications.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Ramesh Lekhak launched the service amidst a programme at the Department of Transport Management, Ekantakuna, on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Minister said the service was meant for the convenience of service seekers. The service is the first of its kind and would be expanded gradually.

“The government plans to expand the service that is presently in effect in the Bagmati zone, throughout the country very soon,” he added. RSS