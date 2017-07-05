5 July, Kathmandu: The Royal Golf Club (RGC) is going to organize Open Golf Championship-2017 from upcoming Saturday in the capital city.

More than 100 amateur golfers will contest in the one-day event, according to the organizers.

At a press conference organized here today, RGC Chairperson Rabindraman Shrestha said that the participants will compete in various categories as male, female, junior and senior among others.

The winners will take home trophies as well as gift hampers. The match will be organized in the golf course of the organizing Club, shared Shrestha. RSS