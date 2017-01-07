Pakistani Ambassador Cricket Championship winners awarded

7 Jan, Kathmandu: Winners of the Second Pakistani Ambassador Cricket Championship have been presented with trophy, medal and cash amidst a function organised here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Minister for Youth and Sports, Daljit Shreepaili, presented the winner and the runner-up teams of the three-day Cricket Championship amidst a function here on Saturday. The championship was organised with an objective of further strengthening friendly relation between Nepal and Pakistan at the people’s level.

PC Fighters Club had clinched the title while Great Himalayan Cricket Club was the runner-up in the Championship where eight clubs of Kathmandu Valley participated.

The winner team received trophy, gold medal and Rs 30,000 while the runner-up team got trophy, silver medal and Rs 20,000.

On the occasion, Pakistani Ambassador to Nepal, Mazhar Javed, said that the Championship has helped further deepen the 75-year diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Nepal.

