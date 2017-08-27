27 August, Islamabad: The government of Pakistan’s eastern Punjab Province on Sunday shared a list of 69 most wanted terrorists with a head money between some 500 to 100,000 U.S. dollars with the country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Province, local Urdu media reported.

The Punjab government asked KPK to take action against the terrorists, as they are believed to be hiding in the northwestern province and have a strong nexus in neighboring tribal areas, according to the Dunya News.

The list has also been shared with police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest the hardcore militants involved in deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

The list broke down the wanted into three categories on the basis of the seriousness of the crimes and terrorist attacks they have carried out. However, the nature of their crimes has not been revealed by the report.

A total of 37 terrorists among the 69 on the list are said to be associated with various groups while others operate independently.

Law enforcement agencies in KPK and tribal areas have formed special teams to hunt down the militants. Xinhua