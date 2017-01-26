Palpa students hospitalised following punishment for failure to do homework

26 Jan, Palpa: Manisha Thapa of Bharrabsthan in the district has been admitted to a local health facility after she was allegedly tortured by her school teacher. She is a sixth grader at Bhairab Janata Secondary School in the locality.

She was reportedly administered murga punishment (a position taken by the punished person that resembles that of a rooster, by squatting and then looping the arms behind the knees and firmly holding the ears) for continuous four hours for her failure to do schoolwork.



She felt sick following the incident and was taken to the health institution, Thapa’s family members said. They said the health facility has referred her to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Likewise earlier, 12-year-old Sushmita Ruchal, a sixth grader at the same school, had to stay in United Mission Hospital for four days after she was reportedly given murga punishment for her failure to do homework. “Ruchal went unconscious following her punishment and was admitted to the hospital,” said her family.

In case of Ruchal, the victim’s family is yet to file a case with police. “The school administration in question is pressing us not to file a case,” her family said.

A student leader Bishal Oli accused the school of trying to protest the guilty teachers.

While the meeting between the District Education Office, chiefs of various students’ unions, the school principal and the teacher in question called by the DEO following the incident agreed to take action against the guilty, the school principal Narayan Kunwar could not be reached by the phone for comment. RSS