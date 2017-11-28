28 Nov, Chitwan: Minister for Forest and Soil Conservation, Bikram Pandey who is in the race for the House of Representatives election from the Chitwan-3 said his victory was sure as he has the support of Nepali Congress.

Addressing an election assembly organised by the NC-led democratic alliance at Geetanagar, part of Chitwan-3, here today, he said they had already completed the task of promulgating the constitution. Now his focus was the development of Chitwan.

“I am not here just as an election candidate, rather I wish to be the partner of development of the entire Chitwan.”

Pandey, the common candidate of democratic alliance, is competing in the election along with left alliance’s candidate Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ from the Chitwan-3. RSS