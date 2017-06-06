6 June, Kathmandu: The meeting of the Legislature-Parliament has been resumed from today in keeping with the agreement among the major political parties to this regard.

The top leaders of the three major parties – the Nepali Congress, the CPN (UML) and the CPN (Maoist Centre) – have been addressing the parliament now on the basis of the agreement the chiefs of these parties reached Monday.

The main opposition party, the CPN (UML), had been obstructing the parliament from holding its meeting before this, stopping the House from taking up its important business like commencing the process of electing the new Prime Minister.

The UML had been obstructing the parliament protesting the Election Commission’s decision to order re-poll at Ward Number 19 of Bharatpur Metropolitan City under the first-phase local level election.

The CPN (UML) chairman KP Sharma Oli has been addressing the House now after the Speaker allotted time to him for the same at the outset of the meeting.

Today’s parliament meeting agenda includes election of the Prime Minister, tabling of the Local Level Election (First Amendment) Bill, 2017 and presenting a proposal for holding clause-wise discussions on the Constitution of Nepal (Second Amendment) Bill, 2073.

Similarly, presenting the notice for withdrawing the impeachment proposal against Chief Justice Sushila Karki for the parliament meeting’s approval is also on the agenda.

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba is the only candidate in the Prime Ministerial election race. RSS