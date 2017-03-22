Parliament passes bill on political parties with 3% threshold

22 March, Kathmandu: The meeting of the Legislature-Parliament finally passed the bill relating to political parties by fixing the threshold of three percent votes for the proportional category of election while one seat in the first-past-the-post to be recognized as the national party.

Although big political parties were univocal for the threshold, the fringe ones strongly protested it.

The political party, securing three percent votes under the proportional category can represent in the parliament but is not eligible for incentives. The small parties protested in the parliament arguing that the bill was brought against their consent; and boycotted the parliament meeting.

Although they requested Speaker Onsari Gharti to make the big ones reconsider the bill, but in vain. Various 19 political parties including CPN-ML argued that the bill violated the rights to democratic practice and competition.

On behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Minister for Physical Planning and Infrastructure, Ramesh Lekhak, presented the proposal, seeking the passage of the bill. Similarly, Chairman of the State Affairs Committee Dil Bahadur Gharti presented the report of the Committee on the bill relating to political parties.

Responding to the queries and issues raised during the discussion, Minister Lekhak made it clear that the bill was brought to strengthen and institutionalize democracy, make the small political parties accountable and financial activities of political parties transparent.

The next meeting of the Legislature-Parliament would be held on March 30.RSS