Parliament passes National Parks and Wild Life Conservation (Fifth Amendment) Bill

30 Jan, Kathmandu: The meeting of the Legislature-Parliament today passed the National Parks and Wild Life Conservation (Fifth Amendment) Bill, by a majority.

Lawmakers, Prem Suwal, Surya Prakash Balarai and Rewati Raman Bhandari had expressed their views on the bill.

Responding the queries of Lawmakers, Minister for Forests and Soil Conservation Shankar Bhandari said that the bill was important for gaining prosperity by protecting the wildlife.

He added that the bill was even relevant to preserve the rare wildlife and check wildlife poaching. RSS