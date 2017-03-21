Parliamentarians for effective mechanism to control air pollution

21 March, Kathmandu: The parliamentarians in the Parliamentary Committee for Environment Conservation have pressed for devising an effective mechanism to control the air pollution in the Capital City that has been a teething problem.

They have also argued that in lack of strict monitoring from the regulatory bodies, the air pollution was not reduced in the city ironically labelled ‘Dustmandu’. As a result the denizens have been suffering for quite a long time.

Minister for Population and Environment Jayadev Joshi, at the Committee’s meeting on Monday shared that a task-force was already formed and an action plan too was submitted by that taskforce to the Ministry to accelerate pollution control drive.

He added that programmes at short and long term were formulated to control plastic bags and the air pollution in the capital.

Air pollution has been on the rise following the reconstruction works, and digging of ground for the Melamchi drinking water project and wanton construction in the Valley, according to the Minister. RSS