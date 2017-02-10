Parliamentary Committee urges TIA to install X-Ray machine on way used for dignitaries

10 Feb, Kathmandu: The Good Governance and Monitoring Committee of the Legislature-Parliament on Thursday studied the security arrangement of Tribhuvan International Airport and the Immigration Office. The TIA was asked to install X-ray machine on the way used for the dignitaries.

Committee Chairman Mohan Singh Rathaur informed that a team formed to study on TIA made the assessment with onsite visit. Even a subcommittee would be formed for further study and direction.

The Committee inspected the TIA and Immigration Office in the wake of the smuggling of 33kg gold via TIA premises.