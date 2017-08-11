11 August, Ilam: The political parties here have issued a joint appeal for the release of Nepali youth arrested by the Indian police who reached India for his mother’s medical treatment.

The parties on Thursday issued a statement demanding the immediate release of 27 – year – old Udaya Hang Fago of Suryadaya municipality – 10 citing his innocence. Indian police arrested Fago, who reached the Family Clinic at Siliguri, India for treatment of his mother, on Monday.

The Nepali youth was arrested on the ground that his face resembled that of a demonstrator, who took part in the Gorkhaland agitation at Sukuna Bazaar of Darjeeling on July 29.

The Suryadaya municipality’s nine political parties including Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (UML) and CPN (Maoist Centre) issued the joint statement. The Indian police extended his remand after an order from the court on Thursday, according to Fago’s family members.

The parties have appealed to the Indian political parties, the civil societies, human rights activists and Indian police administration to release the youth insisting he has no connection with the Gorkhaland agitation and that he was at Fikkal Bazaar in Nepal during the day of demonstration cited by the Indian police.

Udaya’s elder brother Sharan has said that his brother is a construction entrepreneur and has not links with the Gorkhaland agitation.

CPN (UML) senior leader and former Prime Minister, Jhalanath Khanal, has also appealed to the Indian side for Udaya’s release. RSS