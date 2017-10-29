29 Oct, Kathmandu: Political parties have submitted closed lists (amended copy) of their candidates for the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies towards the proportional representation (PR) system. The twin elections have been scheduled for upcoming November 26 and December 7 in two phases.

Almost all political parties who had earlier reached the EC on October 15 to present the closed lists of PR candidates revisited it Sunday with the amended copies of PR candidates’ lists, according to election officer and EC secretary Begendra Raj Sharma Poudyal.

The EC had given seven days (from October 23 -29) to political parties for presenting the amended list of candidates.

The EC is scheduled to unveil the final name list of PR candidates from various political parties on coming November 3.