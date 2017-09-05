5 Sept, Surunga (Jhapa): Rastriya Prajatantra Party chair Kamal Thapa has said that his party’s former leader Pashupati Shamsher Rana had betrayed the party and agendas by splitting the party just three months before the federal and provincial elections.

While addressing the local chairs of different committees in eastern region here today, chair Thapa, also ex-DPM, said that some forces hatched conspiracies and contributed to split the party so as to stop reinstatement of Nepal as the Hindu state.

He lamented that the party was double victimized as it did not win expected seats in local elections while also facing a split on the eve of federal and provincial elections. RSS