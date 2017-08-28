28 August, Kathmandu: Chairman of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa has claimed that different forces were active behind the split of his party as a part of their conspiracy to prevent the country from being the Hindu state.

Addressing the cadres’ meet in the capital city on Monday, Thapa said that his party was divided by taking some leaders in grip with the motive to foil the making of a strong nationalist force in the country.

Thapa further said that a force that wishes to keep the political parties under its influence by constituting a coalition is active at present in the country.

He was of the argument that the Election Commission’s decision on the split of RPP was wrong and added that a writ petition has been lodged at the Supreme Court seeking justice.

On a separate context, Thapa said the Prime Minister’s statement on constitution amendment during the India visit was against the national pride. RSS