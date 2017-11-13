13 Nov, Ratnanagar: Chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre), Pushpa Kamal Dahal, has said it was baseless rumour that the party would be unified with other left ones before election.

Talking briefly to media persons in course of election campaigning at Chintwan Constituency No- 3 today, Chairman Dahal said only after election, the Maoist Centre and the UML would be unified.

Time has come to be unified with the parties that have similar thoughts, he said, suggesting Nepali Congress that it too got unified with the likeminded parties.

Also the election candidate for the member of the House of Representatives from Chitwan Constituency No 3, Chairman Dahal claimed that there was no rival challenging him in the election. “Chitwan people have wanted me for the development here,” he underscored.

He further shared that he would make public a plan for development of Chitwan in near future.

Bikram Pande from the democratic alliance is contesting from the same constituency.