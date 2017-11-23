23 Nov, Melamchi: Candidate for the House of Representatives from Sindhupalchowk district constituent-2, Pashuipati Shumsher Rana, has put all-out efforts to secure his win this time.

His two daughters are toiling their umpteen efforts to make Rana the elected people’s representative from Sindhupalchowk, constituency-2.

Rana’s daughter duo, Urbasi and Devyani, reached the hilly villages of the district canvassing voters to secure the victory of a joint alliance of the Rastriya Prajantantra Party (Democratic) and Nepali Congress.

They urged voters to give a chance to the democratic alliance to ensure strong foundation of development in Sindhupalchowk this time.

Representing the district, RPP (Democratic) Chairperson Rana, 76, has been in active politics for the past 35 years.

Rana’s daughter duo have urged the voters to cast vote to ensure the victory of their father acknowledging his contributions to the villages of the districts and development of education sector here for the past three and a half decades.

Devyani, who is attending election mass gathering in different parts of the district, expressed her confidence that the democratic alliance will secure victory in Sindhupalchowk constituency-2 with support from NC provincial candidates Neema Lama anad Bikas Lama .

Likewise, Urbasi also urged the voters to give ballot to her father for the welfare and development of the district people.

“I am confident of winning the election this time with the full-fledged support of NC and RPP-D and his two daughters”, said RPP-D Chairperson Pashupati Shumsher Rana. RSS