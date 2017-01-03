Passage of amendment bill with political consensus: President Deuba

3 Jan, Kathmandu: Nepali Congress President and former Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has claimed that the constitution amendment proposal, registered in the Legislature-Parliament would be passed with consensus of all political parties.

Receiving a memorandum submitted by the Reporters’ Club here on Tuesday, President Deuba expressed the belief that obstruction in the Parliament proceedings would end soon and that the amendment bill would be passed with consensus of all political parties including the main oppositionCPN (UML).

Saying that the amendment bill would be passed without any changes, he said, “Consensus, collaboration and unity among parties is necessary to institutionalize the achievements gained from the people’s movement.”

NC President Deuba also expressed hope that the CPN (UML) would agree to resume the next Parliament meeting, saying the Supreme Court verdict has played a positive role in ending the existing political stalemate.

He said that there was necessary to hold election of three tiers by mid-December 2017.

On a different note, President Deuba shared that central departments of the party would be formed and the central working committee would get full shape soon.

He said that all central committees have been assigned to districts for the preparation of the elections and expressed the view that all sister wings would be mobilized for the same. RSS