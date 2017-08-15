15 August, Kathmandu: The Buddhist Women Group on Monday organized a special prayer ceremony at Swoyambhu dedicated to the memory of those killed due to the natural disasters in various parts of the country in the recent days.

The Buddhist monks and nuns recited various Buddhist religious scriptures as part of the peace prayers wishing for world peace and for peace and wellbeing of all the living beings on this Earth.

Chief nun at the Dharmakirti Monastery, Dhammawati, reading out from the Buddhist texts, wished that may none in the country meet untimely death. She said the Buddha’s philosophy, moral education and precepts of non-violence are relevant more so in modern times.

Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Hari Prabha Khadgi Shrestha said peace and goodwill could be spread in society through religious activities. She also expressed her commitment to extend the required support for the infrastructure development around Swoyambhu.

Group chairperson Shreemila Suwal said the Group is active in promoting the Buddhist philosophy by means of social welfare works. RSS