2 Dec, Urlabari: A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a scooter in Urlabari-7 in Morang along Urlabari-Itahari road on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as local resident Dhurba Silwal, 54.

Silwal died in the course of treatment at Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar, said Inspector Chandra Bahadur Thapa, adding that the scooter and its driver have been taken under control.