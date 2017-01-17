Pedestrian killed in Jhapa bike accident

17 Jan, Damak:

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motorbike last night at Damak, Jhapa.

The motorbike (Ba 61 Pa 5961) hit Prem Puri, 55, of Damak-16 along the East-West Highway. Puri was crossing the road at Damak- 7 when the accident occurred. He was rushed to Lifeline Hospital where he died in course of treatment, Area Police Office, Damak said.

The motorbike rider Rohit Moktan, 26, of Harikhola -2, Makawanpur and his elder sister Babita Mahji, 40, of Bayarban- 5 were seriously injured in the accident. Babita, who was a pillion rider, has been admitted to the Neuro Hospital in Biratnagar. RSS