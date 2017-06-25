25 June, Khotang: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has said the people’s government has received the recognition of local level.

Addressing the election campaign organized by CPN (Maoist Centre) at Diktel on Sunday, he said that the people’s government units brought into practice in the past has gained constitutional recognition as a local level.

“The election to people’s government has been enshrined in the Constitution”, he said, adding that the achievements would likely to be reverted if Nepali Congress and CPN-UML emerged victorious in the elections.

Claiming that the UML is utterly not a republican party, CPN (MC) Chairperson asserted that the UML leaders are closely connected and in clandestine conversation with royalists and ex-King Gyanendra Shah. RSS