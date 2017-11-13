13 Nov, Chitwan: CPN (Maoist Center) chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘ Prachanda’ has insisted on the need of working together for the welfare of the nation and people.

Talking to RSS at his temporary residence in the Chitwan constituency-3 from where he is contending the House of Representatives elections, Dahal said people’s aspirations could not be ignored always just in the name of party principles.

“Principle is for the people but not the people are for principles,” he said, asserting that peoples should be placed first while exercising politics. The CPN (MC) chair whose decision to forge an electoral alliance with the CPN (UML) recently triggered a wave in the domestic politics said, “Socialism is our goal and strategy.” Giving his views about the probable challenges to form a single Communist party as claimed by the both political parties, he said differing views regarding the parties’ principles would be sorted out gradually.

He took the time to urge one and all to contribute to avoid any pre-poll untoward activities and make the elections successful. He condemned the recent attacks on the party candidates in Rolpa and Rukum. RSS