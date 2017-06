16 June, Kathmandu: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the prices of petroleum products to be effective from this midnight.

NOC Spokesperson Sitaram Pokharel said that Rs 1.50 has been cut in the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene.

As per the new price rate, the petrol would be available at Rs 100 per litre while diesel and kerosene would cost Rs 76 per litre. However, the price of LP Gas is kept unchanged. RSS