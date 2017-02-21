PM calls for media help to create election-friendly atmosphere

21 Feb, Kathmandu:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has called on journalists to play a special role to create atmosphere conducive for holding the local poll.

Unveiling the ‘journalist monument’ built on the premises of the Media Village in Sinamangal in commemoration of the late journalists and in honour of dedicated journalists by the Press Council Nepal, amidst a programme today, the Prime Minister urged for this. The government yesterday announced upcoming May 14 as the date for holding the local poll.

The PM while applauding the role of media in making the people’s movement successful sought same sorts of role and support in the election also.

“To take the country towards the path of socialism and prosperity as envisaged by the constitution by ending anarchy is the purpose of the election,” he said, adding that the success of the election would make the people realise the achievements of a federal democratic republic system in the country.

The constitution has decentralized many rights that were earlier in the grip of the Singha Durbar to villages, he added.

“People will realize what is a federal democratic republic in a real sense once they start getting land-ownership certificates, passports, citizenship certificates and judicial facilities from their locality,” he said.

Stating that the government was always committed to promoting media, the Prime Minister urged media leaders to suggest the government works that it should do for the development of media.

On the occasion, Minister for Information and Communications, Surendra Kumar Karki complained that sensationalism rather than credibility has increased in the journalism sector at present and urged the journalists to think of the situation when journalists are bankrupt of their credibility.

Press Council Nepal chairman Borna Bahadur Karki said they have constructed the journalist monument with the belief that it would motivate the genuine journalists.

President of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Dr Mahendra Bista said the ‘journalist monument’ has added to the beauty of the Media Village itself.

The monument has inscriptions of a pen and paper symbolizing journalism. The monument was designed by sculptor Raju Pithakote. A line reading ‘My Journalism for the Country and People’ has also been carved on the pillar. RSS