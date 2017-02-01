PM consults with law experts about LBRC report

1 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ today consulted with law experts about the report of Local Body Restructuring Commission (LBRC).

During a meeting that took place at the PM’s official residence Baluwatar today, the PM sought suggestions from experts for law for making the report presented by the LBRC to the government all-acceptable, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

In response, they demanded time from the PM for study before suggesting him on the matter. They were of the view that the LBRC was expected to work in line with criteria set by the government and given mandate and the government could revise the report as per the need of the hour.

Attorney General and a legal advisor to the government, Raman Kumar Shrestha, Nepal Bar Association President Sher Bahadur KC, Bar General Secretary Khamba Bahadur Khati and advocates Surendra Mahato and Dipendra Jha were present in the meeting.RSS