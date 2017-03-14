PM Dahal, DPM Thapa urge all to participate in local poll

14 March, Kathmandu: With the decision of the government on Friday has begun a new set up in the local level in the country. The Village Development Committees (VDCs) have been replaced by the new village bodies, municipalities, sub-municipal cities.

There are four Metropolises, 13 Sub-metropolises, 246 Municipalities and 481 Village Bodies across the country as per the new federal set up. This is taken as the mile stone in effective exercise of the power as per the real norms of empowered local governance.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal today, amid a function organized at the premises of Lalitpur Metropolis office, inaugurated the beginning of office as per the new set up. He said today was historic day like the day of declaration of republicanism and promulgation of new constitution from the elected constituent assembly.

He termed the day as the victory day because the Singh Durbar-centric rights were reaching in the local level and people will exercise such power by electing their representatives. He added that the ‘republican rays’ will be reached to the door of the locals with improved service, good governance and development.

PM Dahal further shared that this historic step has cleared up the illusion that all governments were the same after the republicanism with the new set up.

In another note, PM Dahal urged all to support for local poll as it was fixed for May 14.

He urged all to take part in the election as it was not only related to any party’s victory and defeat however it was the matter of nation’s victory. The PM further claimed that there was no relevance of changing borders of provinces to hold local poll but genuine demands of Tarai centric parties would be addressed through constitution amendment.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Kamal Thapa clarified that he joined the government to stabilize the government. He added that election was the means of exercising the democracy therefore no one should miss the chance.

DPM Thapa opined for participating the Tarai centric parties adding that government would be maximum flexible for the same. He also urged all to participate in the election to save the nation by forgetting bitterness of the past. DPM Thapa added that with the government’s Monday decision, Singh Durbar centric rights were reaching to the local level with the implementation of new set up in local level.

Lawmaker Madan Amatya said that it was the step of implementing the constitution therefore people should support and cooperate it.

Chief Secretary Dr Som Lal Subedi said that new local bodies were prepared and rights were allocated therefore people should enjoy it electing their representatives.

Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Affairs and Local Development Kedar Bahadur Adhikari committed not to let be insufficient of man power and economic resources in local bodies. RSS