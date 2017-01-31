PM Dahal says local poll essential to institutionalize different achievements

31 Jan, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the government was working out to hold the local elections adding that it was even essential to institutionalize the achievements of the peoples’ movement.

While addressing a programme organized by the youths united in the Maoist alliance here today, PM Dahal, who is also the chair of the CPN (Maoist Centre), shared that the elections should be completed at any cost and therefore the government was focusing its attention for the same.

He added that the date for the local poll would be announced soon. PM Dahal said that the progressive forces, who favor the change should win the election, adding that different conspiracies were plotting to undo different achievements achieved through different political movements.

Prime Minister Dahal said that the local poll was even essential to institutionalize the federalism.

In another context, PM Dahal stressed on being alert on the practice of showing pompous behaviors in the name of nationalism.

The Maoist Centre chairman added that the leftist wind was blowing across the world and youth should deliver such message to the people as such movement is also taking place in Nepal as well.

He argued that government was bringing different programmes targeting to youths as they were the pillars of change. Chairman Dahal said that they were working out to make the youths as the executive in each mechanism.

Similarly, Young Communist League (YCL) Nepal in-charge Mani Thapa stated that the youths should come in the front to defeat the forces who try to weaken the Maoist movement. YCL Nepal coordinator Ram Chandra Sharma stressed on mobilizing the youths with effective work plan.

It may be noted that, different 10 Maoist organizations were merged with the party in May last year but their youth organizations were not formally merged.

Today’s meeting was called to unite all youth organizations to re-strengthen the YCL. RSS