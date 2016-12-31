PM Dahal underscores efficient utilization of science and technology for country’s development

31 Dec, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachada’ has argued that the country could make economic stride if efficient utilization of science and technology is ensured.

Inaugurating the first national convention of the Nepal National Engineers’ Organization and unity assembly here today, PM Dahal further commended the role of the technology in the construction and development of physical infrastructures.

Dahal pledged to pay a special attention to the safety and needs of the engineers deployed in various quake-hit areas in the country for reconstruction.

Similarly, Minister for Information and Communications Surendra Kumar Karki pressed for a common viewpoint among the political parties for usher country towards development and economic prosperity.

He stressed on retaining technical human resources at homeland for the efficient and optimum utilization of technology to bring about all-round development in the country.

Likewise, Minister for Federal Affairs and Local Development Hitraj Pandey shared that the Constituency Area Development Programme had helped create job opportunities for at least one to three engineers in each constituency for the development of physical infrastructures.

Nepali Engineers’ Association President Hariram Shrestha and senior engineer Jeevraj Pokharel among others spoke of the need for capacity building of the engineers. RSS