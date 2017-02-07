PM Dahal urges all not to doubt over elections

7 Feb, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has urged one and all not to doubt over the government preparations for holding the elections.

Speaking at a programme organized in the Election Commission ( EC) today for a sample presentation of electric voting machines, PM Dahal hoped for support and cooperation from all quarters to create an atmosphere conducive for holding the elections.

He, ruling out the rumour that the government was not serious in holding elections, said the government was fully committed to conducting elections in a free and fair environment. He went on to say that whatever was going here was also part of the preparations for elections.

On different note, the head of the government said the government and EC were holding discussions on the issue of using electric machines in the upcoming elections.

As he said there was no problem of using electric machines in elections in this modern era when even elderly people of remote Karnali region were seen taking photos on mobile phones.

According to PM Dahal, the EC was in touch with international companies and technicians on the possibility of using electric machines in forthcoming elections.

Similarly, Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav shared that the electric voting machine was popular across the globe and Nepal should also adopt it as it minimizes the election cost as well. RSS