PM Dahal to visit China

13 March, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is scheduled to visit neighbouring country, People’s Republic of China, from March 23.

The PM’s Secretariat said that PM Dahal is visiting China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference as the special speaker to be held from 23-26 March in Boao, Hainan Province.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making necessary preparations for the PM’s China visit, it is said.

This would be PM Dahal’s first China visit after he assumed office in last August.