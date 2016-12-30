PM Dahal’s greetings on Lhosar

30 Dec, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has extended best wishes to all Tamu sisters and brothers living in the country and abroad on the occasion of the Tamu Lhosar festival today. He wished health, happiness, peace and prosperity to the entire people of Tamu community.

Giving a message of best wishes, he said Nepal is rich in cultural diversity and promoting it with harmony and unity. The Tamu Lhosar has its own originality, tradition, and cultural values, he added.

“It is time to ensure the broader acceptability of the constitution and keep intact the national unity by maintaining harmonious relations among all ethnic, lingual and religious groups from the mountain, hills and the southern plains,” the PM said, urging all to unite further for national unity and constitution implementation.

On the same occasion, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba wished good health, longevity and prosperity to all Tamu people.

He wished that the festival inspired all to protect and promote the festivals, which are the cultural assets of the country with unity in diversity.

Moreover, senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, wished the festival inspired all for consensus and cooperation for building prosperous country with the effective implementation of the constitution.