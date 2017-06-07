7 June, Kathmandu: The government has forwarded work on establishing the Inter-State Council Secretariat.

While assuming his office at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM), Singha Durbar today, newly elected Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba endorsed the establishment of the Secretariat within the OPMCM.

Article 234 of the Constitution has guaranteed the formation of the Inter-State Council under the chair of the Prime Minister.

Likewise, on the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba put his signature on a proposal regarding the formulation of Good Conduct Policy of all public sector and its presentation, according to Chief Secretary Dr Somlal Subedi. RSS