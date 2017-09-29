29 Sept, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has arrived home this evening after participating in the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly and on completion of a three-day official visit to Oman.

He returned home via Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates today.

He paid an official visit to Oman from September 25 to 27. Prime Minister Deuba visited Oman en route home after attending the 72nd Session of the UNGA in New York, USA.

He was welcomed by Deputy Prime Ministers Bijaya Kumar Gachchhadar and Gopalman Shrestha, ministers, the Chief Secretary, chiefs of the security bodies and high officials at the VVIP lounge of the Tribhuvan International Airport.

A contingent of the Nepal Army presented a guard of honour to the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Addressing a news conference organized at the VVIP lounge at the airport, Prime Minister Deuba said that through the statement he delivered to the 72nd UNGA, he informed the international community about Nepal’s new constitution, the recently concluded local level election among other topics. PM Deuba stated that Nepal was committed to fulfilling the UN goals, maintaining world peace and combatting terrorism.

He delivered a policy statement of the Government of Nepal to the UNGA session on September 23.

Likewise, the Prime Minister stated that he expounded on the role of land-locked and developing countries at the world body. He also said that the bilateral talks and meetings he held with the Heads of State or of Governments from SAARC countries and other countries while in New York were fruitful.

He said as the chair of the SAARC, Nepal hosted an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of SAARC countries who were available in New York in connection with the 72nd UNGA to explore the possibilities of holding the 19th SAARC Summit.

PM Deuba said talks were held with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutterres on making the role of the UN peacekeepers effective and on enhancing the capacity of the Birendra Peacekeeping Training Centre at Panchkhal, Kavre.

The Prime Minister also opined that his official visit to Oman has further deepened the bilateral relations. He added that special initiatives would be taken to address the problems faced by the Nepali migrant workers in the Gulf countries.

PM Deuba had left here for New York, USA on September 19. RSS

